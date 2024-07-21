 VIDEO: Rakul Preet Singh Trips, Almost FALLS As She Attends Mumbai Event With Husband Jackky Bhagnani
Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh averted a major mishap on Saturday as she attended an event in the city with her husband, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The actress lost her balance and almost fell in front of the paps, but her husband quickly came to her rescue.

In a video of the incident that has now gone viral, Rakul and Jackky can be seen attending the trailer launch of Dharmaveer 2 in Mumbai. Rakul looked beautiful in a yellow saree and heels, and as she interacted with the people around, she tripped over something and almost fell face-first.

However, Jackky quickly held her by the hand and helped her regain her balance. The actress was seen regaining her composure and continuing to interact with the people at the event.

article-image

As soon as the video went viral, netizens gushed over Jackky's quick response and called Rakul a lucky woman. "Every girl deserves someone like this," a user commented, while another wrote, "Hubby to the rescue.. Hope she is fine."

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024. A slew of celebs flew down to attend the couple's special day including Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and others.

article-image

The two dated for several years before taking the plunge. They are often seen indulging in PDA on social media, and even before their marriage, never shied away from acknowledging their relationship in public.

