 Rakul Preet Singh’s Brother Aman ARRESTED By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case, 2.5 Kg Cocaine Seized (VIDEO)
Rakul Preet Singh’s Brother Aman ARRESTED By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case, 2.5 Kg Cocaine Seized (VIDEO)

The Hyderabad police have detained Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking turn of events, actress Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Aman Preet Singh, was arrested by Hyderabad Police on Monday, July 15, 2024. Along with Aman, police also detained four Nigerians separately.

The Cyberabad Police held a press meet on Monday evening to confirm the arrests, including Rakul's brother's Aman. He was arrested in connection with a drug case following a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police.

According to the police report, 200 grams of cocaine worth ₹2 crore were seized from him.

