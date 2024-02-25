Decoding Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding Kaleeras: From Message-Engraved Envelopes To Hearts Instead Of Ghungroos | Photo Via Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot to Jackky Bhagnani on February 21, 2024, in ITC Grand Hotel, Goa which was attended by the duo's close friends and family. On Wednesday, the duo shared official wedding photos on their social media handle and wrote, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

We got a closer look at the bride's kaleeras, which were designed by Mrinalini Chandra and featured customised details.

Rakul's kaleeras featured strings of hearts instead of ghungroos and were adorned with messages and blessings from her loved ones in little envelopes, which added a touch of personal charm to her bridal ensemble. They were plated in a stunning champagne gold shade. Rakul and Jackky's initials were also seen as part of her kaleeras.

Rakul and Jackky reportedly had an Anand Karaj ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, then got married as per Sindhi traditions.

For the wedding, Rakul wore a pastel pink lehenga Tarun Tahiliani and a white and golden lehenga for the Anand Karaj. Jackky, on the other hand, complemented her in an ivory sherwani. For the Anand Karaj, he wore a bandhgala sherwani jacket embroidered in gold floral patterns.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021