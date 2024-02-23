Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding Lehenga Took Nearly 3 Months To Make, Reveals Designer Tarun Tahiliani

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh stunned in a gorgeous pink-hued embellished Tarun Tahiliani lehenga with floral work on her wedding. Fans are mesmerised by the actress' bridal look and and several details about her wedding outfit have been revealed by the designer.

Taking to Instagram, Tarun shared videos of craftsmen working on the lehenga. He also revealed that the lehenga took over a couple of thousand hours to be made.

"Intricately hand-embroidered and bedecked with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues. Crafted over a couple of thousand hours by our master artistans, the ensemble brought to life TT Bride @rakulpreet's inherent spirit and charm," the designer captioned his post.

Rakul opted for a pastel hue for her trousseau palette. Her bridal outfit consisted of a sheer full-sleeved blouse in blush pink with embroidered floral motifs and fine threadwork. The actress carried a dupatta like a veil, which was made of structured tulle and cascaded elegantly. It was also adorned with stars and crystals. Overall, her outfit was indeed a work of art.

The bride tied up her hair into a bun and accessorised her look with heavy polki jewellery. For makeup, Rakul opted for a dewy base and tinted pink lips.

Rakul tied the knot with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani in Goa on February 21. Several pictures and videos of the newlyweds have surfaced on social media platforms.

On Wednesday, Rakul and Jackky shared their wedding photos and they went viral in no time. As per reports, the couple had two wedding ceremonies, an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style on February 21 to reflect both their cultures. The actress' chooda ceremony took place on Wednesday morning and the couple took their pheras around 3.30 PM.

Several celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Raj Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Esha Deol, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Arjun Kapoor, David Dhawan among others attended the couple's wedding.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021 on the occasion of the De De Pyaar De actress' 31st birthday.