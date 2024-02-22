10 Actresses Who Ditched Red Wedding Lehenga: Rakul Preet Singh To Anushka Sharma

By: Sachin T | February 22, 2024
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa on Wednesday. The actress donned a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani lehenga which was embellished with hand-embroidered floral patterns. Her blouse was adorned with pearls and crystals
Actress Divya Agarwal also ditched red and opted for a purple and pink floral lehenga
Parineeti Chopra opted for an ivory wedding lehenga which was designed by Manish Malhotra
Kiara Advani's wedding lehenga was also designed by Manish Malhotra. She looked gorgeous in a pink and golden embellished lehenga set and green kundan jewellery
Actress Sonnalli Seygall also wore Manish Malhota's blush pink saree which featured ivory threadwork for her special day
Athiya Shetty wore an old-rose pink lehenga by Anamika Khanna. It was a fine piece of chikankari with 'jaali ka kaam and zardozi'
Alia Bhatt wore an elegant Sabyasachi saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor
Ankita Lokhande looked dreamy in a golden heavily-embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra for her wedding
Actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik opted for a floral lehenga which had shades of pink and white
Actress Anushka Sharma was one of the first actresses to start the trend of pastel wedding lehengas. She ditched the typical lehenga in hues of red and instead opted for an pastel one. Her wedding look is one of the most loved ones
