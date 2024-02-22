Inside Kareena & Saif's Son Jeh's Spiderman-Themed Birthday Party

By: Sachin T | February 22, 2024
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son, Jeh, turned three-year-old on February 21. The couple hosted an intimate bash in Mumbai which was attended by their family members and close friends
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Saif and Kareena organised a Spiderman-themed birthday bash for Jeh. Several pictures from the party have gone viral on social media platforms
One of the photos shows Jeh cutting a three-tiered Spiderman-themed cake
The backdrop also had the superhero-themed decorations and standees
The birthday decor also included white, red, blue and silver balloons
For the bash, Kareena opted for jeans and a comfy yellow t-shirt
Saif was spotted after the party with the birthday boy, who had tattoos of the superhero on his cheeks
