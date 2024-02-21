Kareena-Saif's Son Jeh Turns 3: Ranbir Kapoor Twins With Raha In Blue; Sonam Kapoor & Others Arrive

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 21, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Jehangir Ali Khan turned 3 on Wednesday. The couple hosted a birthday party in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Jeh looked cute as ever as he wore a black vest sweater over a white shirt and paired it with blue denim jeans.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor wore an animal print dress at Jeh's birthday.
Dressed in formals, Ranbir Kapoor posed with his niece Samara Sahni. He also twinned with his daughter Raha Kapoor in blue.
Neha Dhupia arrived with her son uriq Singh Dhupia Bedi at Jeh's birthday bash in Mumbai.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's father Randhir Kapoor was seen exiting his Bandra apartment as he headed to Jeh's party.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's mother Babita Kapoor waved at the paparazzi.
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi was also seen in a floral dress.
Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan arrived with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's BFF Amrita Arora kept it casual.
Malaika Arora wore a maxi dress from Miu Miu at Jeh's party.
Thanks For Reading!