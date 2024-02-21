Maine Pyar Kiya To Vivah: Best Family Entertainers By Sooraj Barjatya

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 21, 2024
Sooraj Barjatya turns a year old on February 22, 2024. Let's take a look at some of the notable works by the filmmaker that showcase the Indian family value system.
Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, remains one of his most loved films. Sooraj Barjatya also won the Filmfare Award for Best Director.
Salman Khan reunited with Sooraj Barjatya in Hum Aapke Hain Koun which starred Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher.
Hum Saath-Saath Hain is a classic yesteryear film which speaks about family values. The film stars Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Bahl, alongside Neelam, Mahesh Thakur, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath.
Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, the iconic Bollywood film starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was released in 2003.
One of the biggest hits of Shahid Kapoor's career, Vivah was directed by Sooraj Barjatiya, it also starred Amrita Rao as lead, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, Samir Soni and Lata Sabharwal.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is yet another complete family entertainer by Sooraj Barjatya that starred Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead.
Sooraj Barjatya’s latest film was Uunchai that featured Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.
