Gurmeet Choudhary Birthday: Unknown Facts About The Ramayan Actor

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 21, 2024
Gurmeet Choudhary is best known for his portrayal of Rama in the television series Ramayan.
Gurmeet Choudhary celebrates his 40th birthday on February 22, 2024. On this occasion, here are some unknown facts about the actor.
Gurmeet Choudhary was born in an army background. He is the son of Sita Ram Choudhary, who served as Subedar Major in the Indian Army.
Gurmeet Choudhary's first salary was ₹1500 that he earned after featuring in an advertisement.
Khamoshiyaan is considered to be Gurmeet Choudhary's Bollywood debut but he has been a part of a movie called Cycle Kick earlier.
Gurmeet Choudhary bagged the role of Lord Ram in Ramayan due to his eyes as the producer producer wanted someone with Kamal-Nayan (Lotus shaped eyes) to play the role.
In his initial days of career, Gurmeet Choudhary would live in the sweeper's room in his acting institute
Gurmeet Choudhary is a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan.
