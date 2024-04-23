 VIDEO: Jackky Bhagnani Turns Protective Husband As Fan Gets Too Close To Rakul Preet Singh For Selfie
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Jackky Bhagnani Turns Protective Husband As Fan Gets Too Close To Rakul Preet Singh For Selfie

VIDEO: Jackky Bhagnani Turns Protective Husband As Fan Gets Too Close To Rakul Preet Singh For Selfie

Rakul and Jackky got married in a dreamy affair in Goa on February 21, 2024, after dating for several years

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
article-image

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been setting couple goals ever since they tied the knot in February this year and on Tuesday, the latter made netizens go aww as he protected his wife from some over-enthusiastic fans at the Mumbai airport.

A video of the couple has now gone viral on the internet in which Rakul and Jackky can be seen posing for the paparazzi at the airport before jetting out of the city. And while at it, they also obliged their fans with some pictures and selfies.

However, amid the chaos, a fan was seen getting a little too close to Rakul for a selfie, and that is when Jackky stepped in and turned protective for his wife. He was seen asking the man to step aside and he even put his hand in between them to distance Rakul from the fan.

Jackky's gesture impressed the fans and a number of netizens were seen commenting about how cute the two looked and how thoughtful the Youngistan actor's move was.

Read Also
'Thank You For Breaking My Knots Always': Rakul Preet Singh Shares 'Husband Appreciation' Post For...
article-image

Rakul and Jackky got married in a dreamy affair in Goa on February 21, 2024, after dating for several years. Among the many guests at their wedding were Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, and others.

On the work front, Jackky has turned into a full-time producer and his latest production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan managed to work pretty well at the box office.

Read Also
Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Meet Ed Sheeran Days Before His Mumbai Concert; See Photo
article-image

On the other hand, Rakul has Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in her kitty. If reports are to be believed, she is also set to essay the role of 'surpanakha', who was Ravana's sister, in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manisha Koirala Rejected Dil Toh Pagal Hai Due To 'Insecurity': 'Was Pitted Against Madhuri Dixit,...

Manisha Koirala Rejected Dil Toh Pagal Hai Due To 'Insecurity': 'Was Pitted Against Madhuri Dixit,...

Brigands: The Quest For Gold OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Brigands: The Quest For Gold OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

VIDEO: Jackky Bhagnani Turns Protective Husband As Fan Gets Too Close To Rakul Preet Singh For...

VIDEO: Jackky Bhagnani Turns Protective Husband As Fan Gets Too Close To Rakul Preet Singh For...

Viral Video: Did Allu Arjun Campaign For Congress Amid Lok Sabha Elections?

Viral Video: Did Allu Arjun Campaign For Congress Amid Lok Sabha Elections?

'Stop It, Behave Yourself': Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool As Paps Follow Him, Wife Mira Rajput To Their...

'Stop It, Behave Yourself': Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool As Paps Follow Him, Wife Mira Rajput To Their...