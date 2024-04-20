'Thank You For Breaking My Knots Always': Rakul Preet Singh Shares 'Husband Appreciation' Post For Jackky Bhagnani

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Saturday shared a 'husband appreciation post' by penning a heartfelt note for her hubby Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul Preet took to Instagram stories to share adorable unseen photo featuring herself and Jackky. Along with a photo, she penned an appreciation note for Jackky.

The image captured, Jackky can be seen sitting on the couch while Rakul sits on the floor. Jackky seems to be giving her a massage. The note read, "#HusbandAppreciationDay, Jackky Bhagnani, you are simply gold. Thank You For Breaking My Knots Always."

The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.

Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif. The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.Rakul Preet Singh

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.