 Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings At Golden Temple After Wedding; See PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings At Golden Temple After Wedding; See PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings At Golden Temple After Wedding; See PHOTOS

After dating for several years, Rakul and Jackky tied the knot on February 21 in Goa

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings on Friday (March 1) along with their family members. After dating for several years, the lovebirds tied the knot on February 21 in an intimate ceremony in Goa. They have been constantly sharing pictures and videos from their wedding festivities.

On Friday, Rakul took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of their visit to the Golden Temple. The actress is seen wearing a yellow traditional outfit. She covered her head with her dupatta. On the other hand, Jackky is seen in red kurta.

"Blessed," Rakul wrote along with photo and added red heart and folded hand emoticons. Another photo showed the newlyweds posing with Rakul's parents.

Check out their pictures here:

The couple had two wedding ceremonies, an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style on February 21 to reflect both their cultures. On their respective Instagram accounts, the newlyweds have shared photos from their wedding, haldi and sangeet ceremonies.

The wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Deol, and others.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The first part of the film was released in 1996. On the other hand, Jackky is awaiting the release of his next production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and others. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings At Golden Temple After Wedding; See PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings At Golden Temple After Wedding; See PHOTOS

Rihanna Charges Nearly ₹75 Crore For Her LIVE Performance At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash In...

Rihanna Charges Nearly ₹75 Crore For Her LIVE Performance At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash In...

Bigg Boss Fame Bandgee Kallra Says Her Pet Dog Was Hit With Slipper Again In Delhi: 'I'm Deeply Hurt...

Bigg Boss Fame Bandgee Kallra Says Her Pet Dog Was Hit With Slipper Again In Delhi: 'I'm Deeply Hurt...

Ankita Lokhande Recalls Horrific Casting Couch Experience: 'I Was Asked To Sleep With A Film...

Ankita Lokhande Recalls Horrific Casting Couch Experience: 'I Was Asked To Sleep With A Film...

The Zone of Interest Review: Jonathan Glazer's Film Is Slow-Paced Sans Any Active Drama

The Zone of Interest Review: Jonathan Glazer's Film Is Slow-Paced Sans Any Active Drama