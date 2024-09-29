Shah Rukh Khan Touches Mani Ratnam's Feet As He Wins Best Actor Award At IIFA 2024 (VIDEO)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Best Actor Award for his 2023 film Jawan at IIFA 2024 on Saturday night. The actor, who returned to hosting the biggest Bollywood awards night after pver a decade, was seen touching filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Feet as he received the award.

A video of their moment has now gone viral on the internet, in which Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman can be seen handing over the award to Shah Rukh. The King Khan looked dapper in an all-black suit and was all smiles as he received the award.

As soon as he reached the stage, the first thing he did was touching his Dil Se director Mani Ratnam's feet out of respect, and the veteran filmmaker too was seen hugging him. SRK also greeted Rahman with a hug and thanked the duo as well as the audience for bestowing him with the award.

Jawan hit the theatres in September 2023 and the Atlee-director saw SRK play a double role. The mass actioner went on to become the highest grossing Hindi film till date and also the biggest film of SRK's career. The film also marked the actor's second Rs 1000 crore film in the same year, the first one being Pathaan.

Jawan also starred Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureshi, Girija Oak, and others in key roles.

During the IIFA 2024, which was held in Abu Dhabi, Shah Rukh was also seen dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan with co-host Vicky Kaushal. Not just that, but the two also danced to Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Tauba Tauba, and the chartbuster Oo Antava. The audience was enthralled as SRK returned to hosting the IIFA after over 15 years and he was welcomed with the loudest cheer on stage.