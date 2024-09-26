 Shah Rukh Khan Gets Brutally Mobbed, Pushed At Mumbai Airport; Shocking Video Of Female Fans Screaming Goes Viral
Shah Rukh Khan jetted off to Abu Dhabi where he will be seen hosting the IIFA Awards 2024 after over a decade

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday as he left for IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi. However, it was not an easy walk inside the airport for him as he was brutally mobbed by his fan and even pushed around, to the extent that even his guards and CISF personnel struggled to shield him.

A shocking video of the early morning scenes from the Mumbai airport has now gone viral in which fans can be heard shouting the King Khan's name as he tried to rush inside the airport. SRK was at his casual best in a black sweatshirt and jeans, and a matching cap. As soon as he stepped out of his car and made his way towards the airport entrance, fans brutally mobbed him, and at one point, SRK even lost his balance after getting pushed and almost tripped.

While his guards shielded him and quickly got him through the doors, fans were heard shouting and screaming, and a female fan even let out a scary screech as she could not meet her idol.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens stated that it was the reason why the superstar chooses to fly from the private airport most of the times. "Are people crazy?" a user commented on Instagram, while another wrote, "People should give him space". "These people just don't know how to behave in public space," a netizen rued.

Meanwhile, it will be after almost a decade that SRK will be seen hosting the biggest awards function in Bollywood, IIFA 2024. He will be joined by his best friend and filmmaker, Karan Johar.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which reportedly also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. While not much has been revealed about the film yet, it is scheduled to release in 2026. Besides, the superstar also has Pathaan 2 in the pipeline.

