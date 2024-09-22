Tigmanshu Dhulia Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Sleeping On Bus Floor During Dil Se Shoot: 'We Would Walk Over Him But...'

Actor-filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia recently recalled his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se. Dhulia, who was the dialogue writer for the film, shared how SRK was the most humble person on sets despite already being a star at that time.

During his appearance on Mashable, Dhulia recalled an incident from the shoot of Dil Se in Ladakh. "It was very difficult to shoot in Ladakh in those times. We would travel on the roads in a bus and stop wherever Mani sir decided he wanted to shoot the next scene. During lunch, we did not have vanity vans and such facilities, so Shah Rukh would just go and take a nap on the floor of the bus we would travel in," he shared.

He further continued, "The crew members would walk inside the bus while he was asleep and sometimes, we would even walk over him or cross him to get our stuff from the bus, but he never objected to any of it. He was the star of the film, he could have said no one will enter the bus as he wanted to take a nap, but he never did. Ye sanskaar hai."

He also quipped how even during the shoot of Zero, in which Dhulia played SRK's father, the superstar would go around inquiring if the people on sets had food and needed anything else. "He had no qualms to pick up a chair for someone or help out the crew. There is a reason why he is loved by millions," Dhulia gushed.

Dil Se was one of SRK's most critically films, and the musical also starred Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta in lead roles.