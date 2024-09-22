 Tigmanshu Dhulia Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Sleeping On Bus Floor During Dil Se Shoot: 'We Would Walk Over Him But...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTigmanshu Dhulia Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Sleeping On Bus Floor During Dil Se Shoot: 'We Would Walk Over Him But...'

Tigmanshu Dhulia Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Sleeping On Bus Floor During Dil Se Shoot: 'We Would Walk Over Him But...'

Dhulia also quipped how even during the shoot of Zero, in which Dhulia played SRK's father, the superstar would go around inquiring if the people on sets had food and needed anything else

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image

Actor-filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia recently recalled his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se. Dhulia, who was the dialogue writer for the film, shared how SRK was the most humble person on sets despite already being a star at that time.

During his appearance on Mashable, Dhulia recalled an incident from the shoot of Dil Se in Ladakh. "It was very difficult to shoot in Ladakh in those times. We would travel on the roads in a bus and stop wherever Mani sir decided he wanted to shoot the next scene. During lunch, we did not have vanity vans and such facilities, so Shah Rukh would just go and take a nap on the floor of the bus we would travel in," he shared.

He further continued, "The crew members would walk inside the bus while he was asleep and sometimes, we would even walk over him or cross him to get our stuff from the bus, but he never objected to any of it. He was the star of the film, he could have said no one will enter the bus as he wanted to take a nap, but he never did. Ye sanskaar hai."

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara Crosses ₹100 Crore Club After 20 Years Of Its Re-Release
article-image

He also quipped how even during the shoot of Zero, in which Dhulia played SRK's father, the superstar would go around inquiring if the people on sets had food and needed anything else. "He had no qualms to pick up a chair for someone or help out the crew. There is a reason why he is loved by millions," Dhulia gushed.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mega Polls To Be Held Post Diwali, Model Code Of Conduct From 2nd Week Of October, Says Report
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mega Polls To Be Held Post Diwali, Model Code Of Conduct From 2nd Week Of October, Says Report
Jharkhand HC Seeks Government's Response Over 11.5-Hour Internet Suspension For JSSC CGL exam
Jharkhand HC Seeks Government's Response Over 11.5-Hour Internet Suspension For JSSC CGL exam
Bombay HC Reschedules Mumbai University Senate Elections To September 24
Bombay HC Reschedules Mumbai University Senate Elections To September 24
John Cena Opens Up About Being Homeless And Living In His Car Before Landing ₹10 Lakh WWE Contract
John Cena Opens Up About Being Homeless And Living In His Car Before Landing ₹10 Lakh WWE Contract

Dil Se was one of SRK's most critically films, and the musical also starred Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta in lead roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tigmanshu Dhulia Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Sleeping On Bus Floor During Dil Se Shoot: 'We Would Walk...

Tigmanshu Dhulia Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Sleeping On Bus Floor During Dil Se Shoot: 'We Would Walk...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Director Ali Abbas Zafar Accuses Producer Vashu Bhagnani Of NOT Paying...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Director Ali Abbas Zafar Accuses Producer Vashu Bhagnani Of NOT Paying...

Daughters Day 2024: 'Ananya, Rysa Teach, Pamper, And Scold Me', Says Actor Chunky Panday

Daughters Day 2024: 'Ananya, Rysa Teach, Pamper, And Scold Me', Says Actor Chunky Panday

AP Dhillon Announces India Concert Tour Amid Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay Frenzy

AP Dhillon Announces India Concert Tour Amid Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay Frenzy

How I Met My Partner: Sudesh Bhosale Says I Am Happy That Hema Is My Life Partner

How I Met My Partner: Sudesh Bhosale Says I Am Happy That Hema Is My Life Partner