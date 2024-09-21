Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara Crosses ₹100 Crore Club After 20 Years Of Its Re-Release

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in Veer Zaara |

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's iconic 2004 film Veer Zaara was re-released in theaters after 20 years on September 13, 2024. Since then, the film has been watched by fans worldwide. It has earned Rs 100 crore at the global box office.

Overseas, it earned Rs 23 lakh during its re-release and in September, the re-release marked it as Rs 1.80 crore. In February this year, during its initial re-release run, the film earned Rs 30 lakh.

Veer Zaara originally collected Rs 61 crore gross in India and in overseas Rs 37 crore overseas, making a total of Rs 98 crore. In all these years, the film has scored Rs 2.5 crore and now it has earned Rs 102.60 crore worldwide. In total, it has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Veer Zaara is directed by Yash Chopra and produced by Yash Raj Films. This film marked Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra's third collaboration after Darr and Dil To Pagal Hai. The film also featured Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

The film features 11 songs composed by the late Nadan Mohan, and revised by his son Sanjeev Kohli. The lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar.

The film story is an epic romantic drama of Veer Pratap Singh (played by Shah Rukh Khan), an Indian Air Force pilot and Zaara Hayaat Khan (played by Preity Zinta), a Pakistani woman who falls in love but are miles apart as Veer is imprisoned in Pakistan.

Later, the two get reunited with the help of Saamiya Siddique (played by Rani Mukerji), Veer's lawyer, who fights against all odds to set him free and get back to India.