Aadesh Shrivastava's Wife Vijayta Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Promised To Look After Their Son Before Singer's Death: 'Mera Contact Nahi Ho Raha'

Aadesh Shrivastava, renowned for hit tracks like Shava Shava, Phatela Jeb, Chali Chali Phir Chali, and Dekha Tenu, passed away at the age of 51 on August 31, 2015, after his battle with cancer. His wife, Vijayta Pandit, who is also the sister of the music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, recently shared that a day before Aadesh's death, Shah Rukh Khan had promised to look after their son following his demise.

In an interview with Lehren, Vijayta said, "When Aadesh was in the hospital, Shah Rukh Khan used to come and meet me. One day before he died, Aadesh held Shah Rukh's hand, when he could not even talk, and pointed towards our son (Avitesh) that he should look after him."

Further, expressing disappointment, Aadesh added, "Aaj Shah Rukh se mera contact ho hi nahin raha, jo number Avitesh ko diya that, it is not working. Mein chahti hu ki wohh baat Shah Rukh ko yaad dilade that, he was a good friend of Aadesh and this is the time we need you for my son, because he is my son and our family's future. I am not earning, I am not doing anything. Toh kaise hoga?"

Vijayta revealed that her son, Avitesh, needs a push. "Shah Rukh Khan can make a film with my son under his production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. He (Avitesh) is such a good actor; he is doing a film called Sirf Ek Friday. He is a solo hero in it and is doing a wonderful job. I hope it releases, though it will have an OTT release. He is working so hard."

She requested SRK to help her son, as they need him during this difficult time. "Shah Rukh is a good and very sweet man; he came twice to see Aadesh in the last stages of his cancer. Now that he has promised, I want to ask him to help my son; he needs you; he does not have a father. Aadesh made you promise that so you have to do something," he added.

Vijayta further added that her brothers have contributed to Shah Rukh's success as they have given a lot of hit songs; thus, he should consider helping them as they are struggling.