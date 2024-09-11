Shah Rukh Khan: Have Realised It's Important To Clarify Jokes These Days

The prestigious IIFA Awards is set to return with yet another star-studded event, but this time, the major attractions are not the winners' list or performances, but rather, the host of the night. IIFA 2024 is set to take place in Abu Dhabi and it will be hosted by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan himself, who will return to hosting the biggest awards night of Bollywood after nearly two decades.

Shah Rukh will be joined by his best buddy and the most sought-after host in town, Karan Johar. On Tuesday, September 10, the duo unveiled the official invitation to IIFA 2024, and while at it, they also engaged in some fun banter.

SRK was his usual witty self as he pulled Karan Johar's leg and teased him for being a host more than a filmmaker. "Make some movies too brother, how long will you keep hosting?," he joked, leaving KJo red-faced. The King Khan also slipped up that Karan has refused to rehearse for the hosting gig and has asked SRK to do it over zoom call, leaving the filmmaker speechless.

The Jawan actor, who finally chopped off his mane and debuted his new look at the press conference, joked that the organisers had never called him to host IIFA for several years and that they always organised the event when he was shooting. "I am joking, okay. I've come to realise that these days it is very important to clarify a joke," he quipped.

Actors Abhishek Banerjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Rana Daggubati were also present at the inaugural press conference of IIFA 2024. While the former duo is set to host IIFA Rocks, the latter will host IIFA Utsavam, in honour of the south film industry.

SRK didn't miss the opportunity to heap praise on Abhishek for the success of his latest release, Stree 2. "It's wonderful to see you after your blockbuster film. I've been wanting to call you," he said. Stree 2 has triumphed over SRK's Pathaan at the box office to become one of the highest-earning Bollywood films.

Siddhant left SRK smiling after he gushed about his excitement on sharing the stage with the superstar and recited his famous dialogue, "Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho toh puri kainaat use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai."

Siddhant also said, "When I won the Best Actor in Supporting Role IIFA for Gully Boy, it was the pandemic and hence, the award was delivered directly to my home. So I had missed out on watching myself on TV on the IIFA stage with my mother. It will finally happen this time!"

Rana Daggubati touched SRK's feet on meeting him on the stage and mentioned, "We are South Indians. That's how we do it." He also mentioned how he has a long-standing association with IIFA and was glad to return to it once again.

KJo announced that the IIFA stage will see some of the biggest performers ooze their charm this year, including the legendary actress Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, among others.