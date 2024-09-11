Shah Rukh Khan Roasts 'New Generation' Over Touching Elders' Feet, Rana Daggubati Shows How South Indians Do It (VIDEO)

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Rana Daggubati attended the pre-event press conference of IIFA 2024 in Mumbai on Tuesday (September 10). Several videos from the event have surfaced on social media, however, what caught our attention was Rana touching SRK and KJo's feet while greeting them on stage.

The trio showcased the fun bond they share with each other. In the video which is now doing the rounds on social media, is seen joking about how the "new generation" touches the feet of an older person.

Later, the superstar and Karan are seen welcoming Rana on stage. Soon after the Baahubali actor hugged Shah Rukh, he planted a gentle kiss on his neck. After greeting them with warm hugs, Rana also touched their feet as a mark of respect.

"We are fully South Indian. That's how we do it," Rana said. His impressive gesture was met with loud cheers from the audience and it also left netizens in awe.

Take a look at the videos here:

During the event, Rana also expressed his gratitude towards Shah Rukh and recalled the time when he attended an after party at his residence Mannat.

It may be mentioned that Shah Rukh also surprised his fans with his new look during the press conference. He sported short hairstyle and opted for an all-black casual look.

Shah Rukh, along with Karan, Rana, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee will host the upcoming edition of the prestigious award ceremony in Abu Dhabi soon. Bollywood actors like Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon will entertain the audience with their performances.

The event will take place between September 27 and 29 at Yas Island.