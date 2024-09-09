FPJ Eco-Ganesha: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Brought Home Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols

By: Sachin T | September 09, 2024
Just like every year, this year too Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan got home an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha to celebrate the festival. "May Lord Ganesha bless all of us and our families with health, love and joy…. And of course a lot of modaks!" he wrote
Ananya Panday welcomed Ganpati Bappa to her new abode this year and celebrated the festival with her friends and family
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan celebrated Ganeshotsav the superstar and the entire Khan family and worshipped an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha
Riteish Deshmukh and family also advocated eco-friendly Ganpati celebrations and the actor shared that he himself made the idol along with his kids at home
Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a video of his wife Tahira and kids making a small idol of Lord Ganesha at home`
Sharing a glimpse of his Ganeshotsav festivities, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Meet our super eco friendly Ganpati ji. Made by us at home. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"
Sonu Sood, who brought home an eco-friendly Ganpati idol, urged his fans to do the same. "We should not forget our environment while indulging in festivities," he said