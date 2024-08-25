 Karan Johar Gives Befitting Reply To User For Questioning About Yash, Roohi's Mother: 'Had To Answer Your Pertinent Query…'
Karan Johar welcomed twins Yash and Roohi Johar on February 7, 2017, through surrogacy.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Film director Karan Johar is proud parents to- Yash and Roohi Johar, whom he welcomed on February 7, 2017, through surrogacy. Recently, the filmmaker shared a video of his daughter, Roohi, on his Instagram handle, where she is heard asking Siri to sing while holding her phone.

While several celebrities could not stop laughing at the video. A user on Instagram questioned about Yash and Roohi's mother in the comments section. The user wrote, "Who is the mother of Roohi? Can anybody please tell me? I am confused." Giving a befitting reply, Karan said, “@fardinatasha I AM!!! Am so worried about your confused state so I had to answer your pertinent and relevant query.”

Johar has oftenspoken about his journey as a single parent. Earlier, he state that parenting is not 'easy' and revealed that his children are now asking him questions about their mother.

Talking to Faye D’Souza on her YouTube channel, Karan said, “It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance, so now I am also dealing with the questions about ‘whose stomach was I born in? But mumma is not mumma really, she is my grandmother’. I am going to school, to the counsellor, to ask how do we navigate the situation? And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy.”

Karan named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

