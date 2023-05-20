Shah Rukh Khan has a 60-year-old fan battling cancer: ‘Want to meet him before I die’

In the face of adversity, love for cinema and unwavering admiration can transcend the darkest of moments. Such is the story of Shivani Chakraborty, a resilient 60-year-old hailing from Khardah, North 24 Parganas, who has valiantly battled terminal cancer for years.

Despite her ongoing medical struggles, one flame that continues to burn bright within her is her ardent affection for none other than the Badshah of Bollywood himself, Shah Rukh Khan.

Attended screenings of Pathaan amid her cancer treatment

Throughout her lifetime, Shivani has been an unwavering devotee of Shah Rukh Khan, having religiously watched every cinematic masterpiece he has graced.

Even amidst her treatment, Chakraborty remained resolute, eagerly attending screenings of SRK and Deepika Padukone's recent collaboration, ‘Pathaan’.

Adorning the walls of her bedroom are nostalgic snapshots from the superstar's 2000s films, reminiscent of an era that holds a special place in her heart.

A curious turn of events occurred when Khan ventured into the world of cricket, launching the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), captivating Shivani's affection for the sport as well.

I yearn to witness SRK's charismatic presence, says Shivani

In a heartfelt interview with Aajtak, Chakraborty confided, "I am acutely aware that my time on this mortal coil is limited, as doctors have regrettably informed me. Within me lies one final desire, a fervent plea if you will, to meet Shahrukh Khan before my journey reaches its conclusion. I yearn to witness his charismatic presence in person."

True to her Bengali roots, Shivani hopes to pamper the beloved icon with a soulful, homely Bengali feast straight from her own kitchen. Adorned in her saree, she tenderly wipes clean a framed photograph of Shah Rukh Khan, contemplating the modest meal she intends to prepare. "I shall prepare a humble offering, a reflection of our daily sustenance at home. Given his adoration for Bengal, I believe he might relish the simplicity and authenticity of our cuisine," Shivani shared, her words brimming with warmth and anticipation.

When asked about her most profound question or wish for the enigmatic superstar, Chakraborty's response resonated with the purity of her intentions. "I desire nothing more than his divine blessings upon my daughter. I long to witness his presence firsthand, to unravel the secret behind his grounded demeanor despite his stratospheric stardom," she confided, her voice teeming with reverence and admiration.

Her daughter is determined to fulfill this wish

Aware of her mother's fervent wish, Shivani's daughter, Priya, has rallied support through heartfelt videos on social media. Determined to fulfill her mother's deepest yearning while tenderly tending to her during these trying times, Priya confided, "My mother's vision wanes gradually due to her terminal affliction. It is my fervent hope that her final wish shall be granted," her voice quivering with both hope and sorrow.

Shivani has endured a grueling series of ten chemotherapy sessions, with the added burden of a spinal cord ailment, causing her to bear a deformed back and impaired mobility.

Her indomitable spirit and unwavering devotion bring to mind the poignant tale of Aruna PK, another devoted fan of Shah Rukh Khan, who tragically succumbed to cancer in 2017.

SRK had been a beacon of strength for her during those arduous times, not only recording a heartfelt video message but also gracing her hospital room with a phone call, bringing solace and a fleeting smile to her.