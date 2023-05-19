Shah Rukh Khan's WhatsApp with Sameer Wankhede: Who is the 'daughter' mentioned in the chats?

May 19 witnessed significant turmoil and speculations in the political circles of the country, particularly in the state of Maharashtra, as the former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede presented alleged chats with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in court as part of his defence.

Apart from the Pathaan star profusely requesting the IRS officer to go easy on his son Aryan Khan when he was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case in 2021, there was another reference to a 'daughter' in their conversations that garnered significant attention.

In a chat dated October 14, 2021, Shah Rukh Khan is observed mentioning a 'daughter' whom he mentions he will request to contact Wankhede if he agrees.

SRK - Would you speak with daughter please.

SRK - I will make her call you just now. I promise you I will follow this on my own and get this person dealt with in the way he deserves. I promise just please be kind today. Bless you man

The 'daughter' mystery

The Mumbai sessions court, which was set to review Aryan Khan's bail plea, had scheduled a hearing on October 14, 2021. On the same date, Shah Rukh Khan messaged Wankhede concerning the 'daughter.' The Bollywood star asked Wankhede if he could arrange for the 'daughter' to speak with him, potentially with the intention of securing his son's release on the same day. However, the exact connection or strategy behind this request remains unclear. Allow us to provide an explanation.

According to people following the matter closely, the reference to the 'daughter' in question pertains to a prominent politician's daughter in Maharashtra.

It is highly probable that Shah Rukh Khan had asked the politician, who happens to be the 'daughter,' to intervene and help in Aryan Khan's drug case and not use him as a scapegoat to settle political scores. SRK wanted Aryan's bail, as Wankhede might have advocated for extended custody of his son during the court proceedings.

Bombay HC's relief to Wankhede

The Bombay High Court on Friday protected former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede from any coercive action from the CBI in extortion case.

Sameer Wankhede, who was present in the Bombay High Court during the hearing, said that he will cooperate with the investigation. Court has asked him to appear before CBI tomorrow, Saturday May 20, at 11 am.



Accusations against Wankhede

According to the First Information Report, Wankhede is alleged to have sought a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to prevent implicating his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case.

Wankhede and his subordinates violated protocols while handling the drug bust case, the report says. It is alleged that the names of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were added to the list of accused at the last minute, while some other suspects were removed from the case.