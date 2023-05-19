Shah Rukh Khan's WhatsApp with Sameer Wankhede: Who is the 'person in the North' mentioned in chats? |

The explosive chats between Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan and NCB officer Sameer Wankhede after the arrest of the former's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case has taken the internet by the storm. These chats were attached by Wankhede in his petition before Bombay HC seeking quashing of the CBI FIR.

Many references have been made in the chats without explicitly mentioning names, as these individuals could potentially be influential people. As we engage in speculation about the identities of these individuals, caution is exercised to avoid directly associating names with them.

One such reference in the chat is 'Person from the North'.

In the chats, SRK can also be seen trying every trick in the trade and admitting that he went out of his way to contact certain unnamed people and a "person in the North" to request them to not involve Aryan in "their politics".

SRK wrote, "Please man I beg you there is nothing from my side that is participant in the vested interests. I went out if my way and without even knowing them called and begged them not to involve my child in their politics. The people here and the person in the North. I spoke as a father to them and even chided them that they are harming my kid in their selfish interests. Please man don't make him pay for these a**holes and vested people. I beg you man please. It's a larger thing my son and my family I swear play no part in it."

SRK's chats with Wankhede | FPJ

Who could this person from 'the North' be?

There are two plausible explanations to consider. Firstly, is SRK referring to North Mumbai, or is he referring to the Northern part of India, specifically Delhi?

In either scenario, we can draw a speculative conclusion for each possibility.

If SRK is mentioning a person from North Mumbai, he could be referring to to the then North Mumbai guardian minister. SRK could have approached him to convince him not to involve his son in the politics of the parties.

If SRK is referring to North India, then he might have spoken to someone in Delhi. This person could be a member of the ruling BJP party or someone influential in the government. Among those whom Khan may have spoken to, it could be a prominent figure within the government.

