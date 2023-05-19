Shah Rukh Khan setting major BFF goal as Jawan star congratulates Juhi Chawla’s daughter on graduation: ‘Can’t wait to celebrate’

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, the iconic Bollywood duo known for their on-screen chemistry, have not only mesmerized audiences with their performances but have also forged an unbreakable bond in real life.

Weathering storms together and reveling in moments of joy, their friendship sets an unparalleled example.

Recently, Juhi Chawla proudly shared a glimpse of her daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, donning graduation robes, commemorating her milestone achievement.

Bursting with maternal pride, Juhi couldn't resist extolling her daughter's success. Surprisingly, a heartfelt reply came from none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself.

The image shared by Juhi Chawla showcased Jahnavi, radiant with an ear-to-ear smile, clutching an inflatable mascot, emblematic of her triumph. Juhi added the hashtag "#ColumbiaClass2023," unveiling that Jahnavi graduated from the prestigious Columbia University in New York.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Juhi's daughter Jahnavi

Delighted by the news, The Jawan actor congratulated Juhi's daughter on her academic feat. He expressed his eagerness to celebrate the momentous occasion with Jahnavi upon her return and effused an overwhelming sense of pride, declaring, "That's so amazing. Can't wait for her to return and celebrate. Love u Jaanz." This display of camaraderie and support epitomizes the essence of true friendship.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of showbiz, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's friendship extends to their joint ownership of the Kolkata Knight Riders, a formidable team in the Indian Premier League.

SRK-Juhi's bond was also seen in Aryan Khan case

Their connection runs deep, as demonstrated by Juhi's unwavering support during a trying time. When Shah Rukh's son, Aryan Khan, faced legal troubles in a drug case, Juhi stepped forward, signing a substantial surety bond of Rs 1 lakh to secure his release from custody.

Juhi candidly expressed her unwavering commitment, emphasizing the importance of standing by a friend in need.

Following the resolution of the ordeal, Juhi conveyed the collective relief felt by her entire family, grateful that the tumultuous chapter had reached its conclusion.

Their friendship goes back in time

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan has provided solace and support to Juhi during her personal hardships as well. In times of sorrow, he proved to be a pillar of strength, offering comfort when Juhi mourned the loss of her mother and brother.

Their friendship extends beyond the realm of professional ties, with their children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Jahnavi Mehta, also demonstrating a keen interest in the Indian Premier League.

The young heirs have been spotted attending meetings and auctions, displaying an inheritable passion for the sport.

