e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets WHO approval
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:55 PM IST

Juhi Chawla celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday by pledging 500 trees

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a short edited clip that featured several stills of her with SRK.
ANI
Advertisement

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla commemorated the occasion of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday on Tuesday by pledging 500 trees in the actor's name.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a short edited clip that featured several stills of her with SRK. Along with it, she also shared a collage of photos of them.

Wishing SRK on his birthday, in the caption, she wrote, "Haappppyyy Birrthhdaayyy ShahRukh ...500 trees pledged in your name ..!! with love from alllll our family ..!!! @iamsrk"

Juhi further expressed gratitude to the people who had made the video clip for her by writing, "Thankyou @quality_juhi @juhisunicorn.x for making these beautiful special edit for us."

Last year too, on the occasion of SRK's birthday Juhi had pledged to plant 500 trees for Cauvery Calling, a movement launched last year by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, to revitalise river Cauvery, a major lifeline of southern India which has depleted alarmingly in the last few decades.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'That's called true friendship': Twitter gets emotional after Juhi Chawla stands surety for Shah...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal