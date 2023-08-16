SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan Opens Up About His Physical & Mental Health, Apologises To Fans For Being Away

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan Shares About Physical & Mental Health; Promises To Come Back Stronger | Twitter

In a heartfelt message shared with the SEVENTEEN fan community on Weverse, Seungkwan, a member of the popular K-pop group, opened up about his recent period of rest and reflection.

On August 16, he connected with his loyal fanbase, known as Carats, inviting them for a short connect during his break.

SEUNGKWAN TALKS ABOUT HIS PHYSICAL & MENTAL WELL BEING

Seungkwan's words carried a mix of curiosity and reassurance. He addressed Carats, asking, "Aren't you curious as to what all I have to say?"

Through his message, he revealed that he had taken mini vacations before, but this particular break had a profound impact.

It provided him with the opportunity to recharge and view life from a fresh perspective, instilling in him the courage to move forward.

FELLOW MEMBER DK RESPONDS

The singer expressed his heartfelt concern for his fellow SEVENTEEN members, who had diligently worked to compensate for his absence. A tinge of guilt lingered for not being able to contribute fully during that time. Equally, he expressed his sincere apologies to the fans who have steadfastly supported him. He vowed to come back stronger, demonstrating his unwavering determination.

PhotoFrom Twitter

Seungkwan rounded off his heartfelt letter with well-wishes for his fans, hoping they were leading easy and happy lives during his hiatus. The fans, known as Carats, took to social media to share their thoughts on his message and showered him with their support.

Fellow SEVENTEEN member DK also responded with encouraging messages, emphasizing the unity and camaraderie that define the group.

PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT EARIER ISSUED A STATEMENT ON HIS HEALTH CONDITION

Last month, Pledis Entertainment, the agency representing SEVENTEEN, had shared insights into Seungkwan's health condition. The artist had sought medical advice due to his deteriorating health, and it was recommended that he prioritize rest and recovery.

Despite his strong determination to remain active, the clinical assessment advised focusing on regaining his well-being.

Amidst this period of reflection and recovery, SEVENTEEN has not been idle. On the same day as Seungkwan's heartfelt message, Pledis Entertainment announced the release of their new song, 'Sara Sara,' from their upcoming Japanese album 'ALWAYS YOURS,' scheduled for release on August 23rd.

The term 'Sara Sara' in Japanese signifies the 'unhindered flow' of things.