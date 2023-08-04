MBTI Personality Type Of Seventeen Members: Joshua To Mingyu

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2023
If you curious to know, take a look at the current MBTI personality types of the SEVENTEEN members:
S.Coups - ISTP (Virtuoso): Virtuosos are known for their individualistic mindset, pursuing goals with inquisitiveness and skill. They find joy in using their hands and eyes to explore the world with cool rationalism and spirited curiosity.
Jun - INTP (Logician): Logicians are flexible thinkers who take unconventional approaches to life. They pride themselves on their unique perspectives and vigorous intellect, often standing out from the crowd.
Hoshi - INTJ (Architect): Architects love perfecting the details of life, applying creativity and rationality to everything they do. They are quick-witted and may find themselves feeling lonely in their life's pursuits.
DK - INFP (Mediator): Mediators are open-minded, imaginative, and known for their sensitivity. They have vibrant inner lives and often lose themselves in creative daydreams.
WooZi - INTJ (Architect): Similar to Hoshi, WooZi is a thoughtful tactician with a private, complex inner world. Their uncanny knack for seeing through phoniness and hypocrisy can sometimes make them feel isolated.
WonWoo - INFP (Mediator): Like DK, WonWoo is a Mediator, with a quiet and imaginative nature. They have a caring and creative approach to everything they do.
THE8 - INTJ (Architect): THE8 shares the Architect personality type with Hoshi and WooZi, emphasizing their thoughtful and rational nature.
Joshua - ESTJ (Executive): Executives are stabilizing forces, possessing great fortitude and offering solid direction amid adversity. Joshua's honesty, dedication, and dignity make him a valued leader.
MinGyu - ENTJ (Commander): Commanders are decisive and love accomplishing goals. Their charisma and confidence make them natural-born leaders who fearlessly act on their creative visions.
Dino - ENFJ (Protagonist): Protagonists are warm, forthright individuals who love helping others. Dino's creative energy and strong values enable him to inspire and leave a positive impact on those around him.
SeungKwan - ENTP (Debater): Debaters are bold and creative, thriving on verbal sparring and unconventional thinking. SeungKwan's quick wit and audacity set him apart from the crowd.
Vernon - ENTP (Debater): Like SeungKwan, Vernon exhibits the Debater personality type, unafraid to challenge norms and spark lively discussions.
