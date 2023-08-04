BTS' Jimin Dazzles In Black & White For Tiffany & Co Shoot; SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2023
Tiffany & Co. launches a new ad campaign called Tiffany Lock, featuring K-pop sensation BTS’ Jimin, alongside Rosé of Blackpink, Nancy Ajram, and Florence Pugh.
In the stylish photo shoot for Esquire, Jimin exudes charm while posing casually against a white-hued wall, adorned with selections from the Tiffany Lock collection.
Fans are left in awe of Jimin's elegance, as he perfectly represents the grace associated with Tiffany & Co.'s Lock line, earning him the nickname "a true diamond in human form."
While ARMY praised his looks in large numbers, calling him 'handsome', 'misture of beaty' and much more, this one comment caught our attention the most!
With a massive social media following of 51 million on Instagram and 42 million on Twitter, Jimin's luxurious aura shines through as he wears stunning Tiffany & Co. adornments.
The collection includes three magnificent Lock bracelets crafted from 18k white gold, adorned with pavé and baguette diamonds, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship.
Jimin complements his look with diamond ear-studs and two diamond chains, inspired by Tiffany & Co.'s padlock design dating back to 1883.
The ad campaign featuring these global icon aims to capture the essence of timeless beauty and sophistication associated with Tiffany & Co.'s jewelry.
Fans and jewelry enthusiasts alike are captivated by Jimin's charismatic presence, & the Tiffany Lock ad campaign is surely gonna be a remarkable success with Jimin being its FACE.
