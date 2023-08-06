BTS, Seventeen, Astro, Blackpink: K-Pop Idols’ Friendship Beyond Groups

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
K-Pop idols are not just colleagues but often form deep friendships within and beyond their groups, showcasing the tight-knit community within the industry.
Let's take a look at some of the popular K-pop idol bonds these friendship day 2023 that extends beyond groups.
One of the most adorable friendships is between BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and ASTRO's Eunwoo, who are part of the famous 97-line group of friends, sharing their handsome visuals and magnetic personalities.
Childhood friends, GOT7's Bambam and BLACKPINK's Lisa, found each other through a dance crew in Thailand and continued their bond even after debuting under YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Jennie and Red Velvet's Irene share more than their status as top girl group members; their birth year, zodiac sign, and position as main rapper in their respective groups solidify their connection.
The friendship between GOT7's Jackson and BTS's RM extends beyond fandom boundaries as charismatic leaders and rappers, expressing mutual admiration and respect for each other.
