Senior Citizens Dance Inside Theatre During Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Screening (WATCH) |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screens as his blockbuster film Jawan released today. As fans thronged cinema halls to watch their favourite actor on the first-day-first-show, a series of videos have hit the viral note that shows fans dancing inside theatres. While it is common for youngsters to engage in a frenzy, it was a complete surprise to see senior citizens groove in their seats and participate.

Watch the videos below.

The Jawan mania was also seen in Mumbai as fans gathered outside the iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre for a special 6 AM screening, a first in 51 years. A fan told ANI, “So excited that I couldn't sleep the whole night. I have come from Solan to Mumbai to watch the movie. You can already see the storm of King Khan coming on everyone's face.”

“Only one dialouge is in trend now, ‘Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar’. There are five looks of ‘baap’ in the movie. We all love SRK,” added another.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra are also a part of the film.

Jawan is described by makers as a high-octane thriller outlining "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society".

A day before the film’s release, Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan urged audiences to shun piracy and watch the film in theatres. "Say No to Piracy. Say No to Spoilers. Watching 'JAWAN' in cinemas. If you find any links, please report to copyright @redchillies.com. Book your tickets now," Red Chillies Entertainment said in the post.

