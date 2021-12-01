Scoop! Richa Chadha spills the beans on Inside Edge 3

Richa Chadha is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming web series Inside Edge 3. When teased about her edgy character being synonymous with the title of the show, Richa says, “Everybody is a bit edgy from within when they allow themselves not to be normal but jokes apart, and I am just happy that I got to play this character and I feel my character Zarina has also grown and evolved.”

Richa is hoping her performance in season three has evolved. “I hope I was better in the second season than the first and in the third than second. Frankly, when I did the first season, I was learning the rhythm of the character. It was a new thing for me. The grammar of that role was like a cliffhanger for me. I have enjoyed the process since it’s like shooting three films, perhaps in the budget of one big movie. It’s still hard on actors as we are shooting five-six mins of content in a day, but I hope I have gotten better,” Richa explains.

Inside Edge was probably amongst the very few shows that entered way early in the digital space and did well too. With season three coming out, when asked about taking the legacy forward and being consistent to give a top-notch performance, Richa shares, “It’s great that so many shows have come out, and there’s so much talent to look for. In fact, apart from the three giant platforms, I got to hear some really good shows. I am glad that, as actors, we all get to work on our craft. I don’t take pressure at all. That’s the difference between Zarina and me. Funnily, people who are close to me in my circle told me that I was horrible in the first season. They were concerned about my career as an actor and even had reservations about the show itself.”

Richa has been receiving accolades for the choices of her roles over the years. Many would consider this alone as a success, but Richa has mixed feelings. “I don’t know whether I have succeeded or not, but this is my only insecurity. It’s not that the show is not getting audiences since it’s a larger platform with a mix of Bollywood and cricket; people will watch it. The only thing I am worried about is my performance. I don’t want to let go of this insecurity that ‘main to sote sote achi acting kar leti hoon’ (laughs),” Richa concludes. Inside Edge 3 also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani and Akshay Oberoi. It will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 3.

