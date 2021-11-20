Know why Akshay Oberoi doesn't want a single day off!

Akshay Oberoi began his journey on stage and slowly made his way to the silver screen. The actor found fame and success in web series, and ever since then there has been no looking back. Akshay, who is busy with multiple projects, is currently awaiting the release of Illegal 2. The actor has a very busy schedule. Tell him this, and he says, “I don’t want a day off since I love acting so much. I know what it takes to be here. I feel very depressed when I am not on the sets, no matter how much I love my family. Acting is like eating for me. This is the only thing perhaps that I am not lazy of.”

The actor is elated beyond words about the second season of his popular show. “Illegal 2 is the only show of mine whose second season has come out. There have been a bunch of shows that are sanctioned for their second season, but they are taking a lot of time to see the day of light. The best thing about the show is its cast. It is so much fun to be on the sets. However, Tanuj (Virwani) is a new entrant, and it’s even more fun. The cast during the first season was on a different path. I created a bond with producer Samar (Khan), Neha (Sharma) and the director (Ashwini Chaudhary) too. I feel this was the reason for the success of the show,” Akshay shares.

OTT is suddenly the place everyone wants to be, and Akshay hopes the platform retains its quality content. “I really hope that quality shouldn’t hamper due to the constant influx of the content considering there are too many platforms and so many shows are being made. OTT is a very sacred place for me. I feel Bollywood is just about marketing and number game, sadly. Casting is entirely based on popularity. I hope OTT won’t become like that. A lot of people joke about me that I am the king of OTT, and I feel blessed. However, I really don’t want that tag else; I’ll get typecast.”

Good looking actors have always had to face extra criticism for their acting abilities. One wonders if criticism ever deterred the light-eyed actor. “I always believed in myself. I look a certain way, but I chose to do roles that help me break stereotypes and do roles that people thought I would never do. However, I tried doing that in my films like Kaalakaandi, Laal Rang and Gurgaon, but none of them hit the mark. Though, Gurgaon got critical acclaim later. I am trying very hard to get offers in many new roles. It is time for me to get better at my work,” Akshay explains.

Akshay is very thankful to OTT for the way it has helped his career shape up. “OTT has definitely made me a respected star. People see me in a different way which they might not have seen me three to four years ago. My goal is to make people say that ‘this guy’ can do any role. If our industry typecast Shah Rukh Khan, then who am I? I would die being an established actor rather than being a frivolous star.”

The actor has signed a film with the Bhatt’s. Prod him about it, and he reveals, “I am doing a film with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt titled Cold. I feel Vikram is trying really something different in it. I am also looking forward to Dil Bekaraar and Inside Edge 3.”

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:01 AM IST