'Life has come to a full circle with Aparshakti Khurana, says 'Tabbar' actor, Gagan Arora

Actor Gagan Arora, who started off as an assistant director in Stree, where Aparshakti Khurana played a pivotal role, will now be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming horror comedy film, which is now currently being filmed in Delhi. Gagan was last seen in a much-talked show Tabbar on an OTT platform. In his chat with us, he talks about the success of Tabbar, his equation with Aparshakti and more.

Talking about his relationship with Aparshakti, he reveals, “Life has come to a full circle with Apar paaji, we bond as Punjabis (chuckles). Before Stree, I had worked as an AD in ads but I was totally mesmerised to see the scale on the film set. Since we shot in Chanderi, there were major network issues, in breaks, we used to play cricket and even after the shoot, he has been so kind. He messages me at midnight whenever he sees my shows and praises my performance. His boasting gives me a lot of confidence, no matter on social media.”

When asked about doing more comedy off late, he shares, “I don’t think it is my comfort zone, just that I have more hold on the genre. I try to play different comic roles in different ways, I was really enjoying comedy but our industry typecast in the genre and I would not be termed as an actor. Even if you do a serious role like mine in Tabbar, people don’t call you an actor, rather a good performer. I wanted to break stereotypes.”

While Gagan wants to explore other genres too, he reveals, “I always wanted to do a sports film like ’83 or Maidaan. I always see myself in posters of such films since I played basketball at the National level. I would love to combine my passion for sports and filmmaking.”

He kept mum when asked about his role in the horror-comedy he is currently shooting, “I am not allowed to speak on it but it is a story of three boys and their journey together.”

