Revealed! What made Milap Zaveri cast John Abraham in a triple role for Satyameva Jayate 2

Director Milap Zaveri’s upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 has generated quite a buzz online. Starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, the film is a sequel to the 2018 super hit Satyameva Jayate. Talking about the idea of the second instalment, Milap shares, “The day Satyameva Jayate released on 2018 Independence Day, I decided to make the second part. Since John was busy for a year, I made Marjaavaan in the meantime. I started writing the second part alongside the filming of Marjaavaan. There was a lot of pressure to make a bigger and better film. And, when the pandemic hit us, it was a bigger challenge to wait and shoot in UP, keeping all the Covid-19 guidelines in place.”

In the film, John will be seen in his first-ever triple role. When asked about the idea behind this, Milap reveals, “I have grown up watching films of Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, Mukul Anand, Subhash Ghai, etc. Their films have always fascinated me. I first wrote a double role for John — Satya and Jay. But then I realised that the strongest role is of the father. John is my real-life saviour, so why should I give the best role to anyone else? It is such a filmy thing to have a father, and both the sons look the same.”

Milap is known as a filmmaker who makes films only for the masses. The director is more than happy with this tag. “I only want to make the film for the masses, and Sooryavanshi has proven it yet again. I believed that once theatres open, there would be no looking back for the audiences,” Milap adds. The length of the film's trailer has been a talking point on social media. Milap says, “The agency that has cut the trailer saw the film this way, and we all loved the final cut too. I still feel the audience doesn’t know the main twist of my film.”

The grapevine is abuzz with obvious speculations of Divya being the film’s leading lady since her husband Bhushan Kumar is its co-producer. Milap is quick to refute this rumour. “I wasn’t under any pressure to cast Divya as my leading lady opposite John from Bhushan sir's end. In fact, it was the other way around since we all wanted her to do the role,” Milap signs off.

