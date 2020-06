Milap Zaveri meets John Abraham, announces 'Satyamev Jayate 2' is on the way

Last year, John shared the first poster of "Satyameva Jayate 2". In the poster, John fiercely tears off his shirt to reveal an Indian flag. The expression on John's face is fierce.

"The truth prevails AGAIN!! Returning next Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd 2020 #SatyamevaJayate2," he had posted.

Like the rest of the film world, shoot of "Satyamev Jayate 2" was also impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sequel to the 2018 film, "Sayamev Jayate" also features Divya Khosla Kumar.