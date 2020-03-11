Milap Zaveri compares John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' look to 'Hulk'

New Delhi: Sharing a picture of Marvel superhero Hulk pushing a truck, director Milap Zaveri on Tuesday shared a sneak-peek of "one of the things" John Abraham would be doing in 'Satyameva Jayate 2.'

Zaveri who had also helmed the first instalment of the patriotic action thriller starring John Abraham, took to Twitter to share the picture from the Marvel comics.

"A tease of one of the things @TheJohnAbraham is gonna do in #SatyamevaJayate2," he tweeted along with the picture.

Earlier in October last year, John Abraham unveiled the first look poster of the second instalment of his 2018 hit.