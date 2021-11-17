'Horror is a genre that I enjoy,' says Sunny Leone

She began her Bollywood journey with Jism 2 and has sizzled in various item numbers with the biggest stars, and now Sunny Leone is excited about her upcoming south Indian films Shero (Malayalam) and Oh My Ghost (Tamil). In a tête-à-tête, she gets candid about her upcoming releases, her kids and everything in between. Excerpts from the conversation:

Shero depicts a lady hero. Being a psychological thriller, is it a triumph of a woman over a society of nasty men?

All I can say about Shero is, there are movies that challenge you and make you want to push yourself harder, and it is just that film for me. Everything about the film, right from the action, performance to language, was completely consumed by me. I can easily say that Shero is by far one of the most interesting films for me.

How did this film come your way?

I believe a good script always finds its way to you and this came to my team, and it was a yes from us the moment we read it.

After Ragini MMS 2, looks like Oh My Ghost is your second brush with horror?

Yes, I hope people enjoy this one too. It's a genre that I enjoy.

Your recent collection Mizfitz at NFT is getting a great response. How do you feel?

NFTs are ways to connect to our audience. It's a new commerce space. It works differently from the standard e-commerce space, of course, and how you promote it. But it's a nice new space to get into. It's a different type of community that is looking for a way to utilise crypto. This is an interesting way for them to use, spend, trade their crypto, and therefore acquire something of value, and we are ecstatic with the response it got.

You are the first Indian celeb to do this. How did you get the idea of selling your collection?

Daniel (Weber) and I got into it through the evolution of digital connection. Around a year and a half ago, we started to hear more about it and began to research more. That's how we developed the team early on and started developing the back end.

Your kids have become an integral part of the paparazzi today. How do you deal with this?

The paps are sweet and accommodating, they are friendly, and the day my kids don't want to get clicked, they happily oblige. So, in a way, they respect their privacy, and that's something I really appreciate.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 07:00 AM IST