Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Divorce From Naga Chaitanya: 'Went Through Fire To Get Here'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently slammed for promoting gydrogen peroxide nebulisation to treat viral infections, opened up on her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya.

In an interview with Elle India, Samantha was asked if there was anything she wished she had done differently. The actress responded that everyone has aspects of their lives they wish they could change, and she also sometimes wondered if she needs to have gone through the things she has.

She added, "But looking back, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I was discussing this with my friend a while back, and I always thought I didn’t want the last three years to have happened, but now I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you. And as long as you come out of it, you have won. I feel stronger and more rooted than ever. That’s because I went through fire to get here.”

Samantha and Chaitanya first met each other on the sets of their debut film, Ye Maaya Chesave,Chesave in 2009. In January 2017, the couple got engaged at the N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad. In October 2017, the duo tied the knot in a dreamy wedding.

Naga and Samantha announced their separation in 2021 with a joint statement, without revealing the reason behind the split. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," said the note.

Ever since they ended the relationship in 2021, Naga Chaitanya has been rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala. However, the duo has never confirmed their relationship.