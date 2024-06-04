Are Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Secretly Holidaying In Europe Amid Dating Rumours? Unseen PHOTO Goes Viral

Naga Chaitanya has been rumoured to be dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala. While the couple has not made it official, they have often been spotted taking secret vacations, adding more fuel to the relationship rumours.

In a recent update, a new photo of Naga and Sobhita surfaced online that shows the lovebirds holidaying in Europe. In the photo posted by BollyBlindsNGossip on Reddit, the pair can be seen enjoying a wine-tasting tour.

Check out the viral photo:

Reportedly, Naga and Sobhita were in Europe to celebrate the latter's 32nd birthday, which was on May 31, 2024.

However, this isn't the first time Chaitanya and Sobhita sparked dating rumours with their travel escapades. In 2023, during their London trip, a photo of Naga Chaitanya posing with chef Surender Mohan at a restaurant went viral, but the highlight of the photo was Sobhita, who was sitting at a table in the background, almost covering her face with her hands.

Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage.

Naga and Samantha announced their separation with a joint statement, without revealing the reason behind the split. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," said the note.

The couple got married in 2017 after dating for over two years.