'Calm Down': Naga Chaitanya REACTS As Fans Go Berserk Watching His Love-Making Scene With Ex Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Photo Via X

Manam, starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was re-released in theatres. The 2014 Telugu film, directed by Vikram Kumar, also featured Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, and Shriya Saran. Even after several years of release, it continues to remain one of the most-loved movies of all time.

Recently, during a special screening of Manam at Devi 70 MM in Hyderabad, Naga surprised his fans by visiting the theatre. Several clips of the actor enjoying the film are doing the rounds on social media; in one of them, Naga seems to be blushing while watching his love-making scene with his ex-wife Samantha.

Check out the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon after, fans were seen going berserk after watching the Pelli (wedding) scene. Reacting to this, Naga asked the audience to 'calm down.'

Naga and Samantha announced their separation in 2021 with a joint statement, without revealing the reason behind the split. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," said the note.

The duo dated for four years before getting married in 2017.

On the work front, Naga will be seen next in Thandel, with Sai Pallavi in the lead.

Samantha, on the other hand, has Citadel: Honey Bunny and Bangaram.