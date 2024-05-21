Video: Naga Chaitanya Buys Porsche Worth ₹3.5 Crore, Drives It Around Hyderabad

Actor Naga Chaitanya has got home a brand new luxury car worth several crores. The actor already has an impressive collection of cars, which includes Ferrari and BMW. Now, he has purchased a swanky silver Porsche. Several pictures of Naga Chaitanya with his new car have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The Custody actor purchased Porsche 911 GT3 RS and he paid a staggering amount of Rs 3.5 crore for his new set of wheels. The official Instagram account of Porsche India shared several pictures of the actor in which he is seen posing with the car.

"We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS. We wish him many memorable experiences on and off the Race Track," the caption of the post read.

Another video has surfaced on social media in which Naga Chaitanya is seen driving the new car in Hyderabad as locals gaped at the swanky new beast on the road and recorded videos.

The actor often makes headlines due to his relationship status. He tied the knot with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017 in a fairytale wedding, however, in 2021, they announced their divorce, and if reports are to be believed, they did not part ways on good terms.

Since the past one year, reports of Naga Chaitanya dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala have been doing the rounds on the internet. The actor has, however, remained tight-lipped about the rumours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in the film Thandel which also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film revolves around the life of a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters.