 'Should Experience Everything': Old Video Of Naga Chaitanya Admitting To Have Cheated In Relationships Goes Viral
The video reportedly dates back to the time with Chaitanya was still married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Actor Naga Chaitanya was at the receiving end of backlash on Tuesday after an old video of him admitting to have cheated in relationships resurfaced on the internet. In the video, he can be seen laughing about the fact that he had cheated on his partners and this did not go down well with netizens.

The video reportedly dates back to the time with Chaitanya was still married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. During the promotions of one of his films, he was asked if he had ever cheated in a relationship, and to that, he had replied with an affirmative.

He can be seen laughing and stating, "Everyone should experience everything in life. That's when you grow up and figure out, okay I've had all experiences, now it's time to settle down."

Netizens criticised the actor as the video went viral and some even rallied in Samantha's support. "He got exactly what he deserved," a user wrote, while another mentioned, "You could count on 1 hand the number of film personalities who haven't had publicised instances of red flag behaviour."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got married in 2017 in a fairytale wedding, however, in 2021, they announced their divorce, and if reports are to be believed, they did not part ways on good terms.

Since the past one year, reports of Chaitanya dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala have been doing the rounds on the internet, and recently, fans also claimed that the two were vacationing together. Chaitanya has, however, remained tightlipped about the rumours.

