Naga Chaitanya Walks Out Of Theatre After Ex-Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi Trailer Gets Played: Report

One of the most loved couples in Tollywood, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, broke millions of hearts when they announced their separation in 2021 after being married for four years. Ever since the divorce, the two have refrained from addressing each other in public, however, a recent event pertaining to the two has grabbed eyeballs.

Chaitanya recently attended the screening of the Kannada film 'Boys Hostel', but during the screening, the trailer of Samantha's upcoming film 'Kushi' was played, which reportedly led to the actor walking out of the theatre.

'Kushi' stars Vijay Deverakonda opposite Samantha, and it is touted to be a romantic drama.

Chaitanya walks out of Boys Hostel screening?

According to a report in M9, Chaitanya attended the screening of the Telugu-dubbed version of 'Boys Hostel', and he was seen enjoying the film to his fullest.

However, it was during the interval when things took an awkward turn for Chaitanya, when the trailer of Samantha and Vijay's 'Kushi' was played, and the actor was clearly not expecting it.

Chaitanya reportedly left 'Boys Hostel' midway and walked out of the theatre. However, it is not clear if he abandoned the film because of 'Kushi' trailer, or if he had some other commitments to fulfill.

Samantha and Chaitanya's divorce

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Goa in 2017. However, in October 2021, the two issued a joint statement announcing their separation.

"After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," the statement read.

In 2022, they were officially granted divorce by the court and the two have reiterated in several interviews that they have "moved on".

