All About Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New York Diaries

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is on a break from work, is currently in New York and she shared a mirror selfie from a gym with Himank Duvvuru.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen enjoying a cup of coffee as she spends quality time in New York.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu relished a delicious meal with friends and captioned the photos as, "Something in the New York air."
Dressed in a denim jacket, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen smiling as she posed in front of the Statue of Liberty.
The actress also shared a sketch portrait that features her pets- Hash, Saasha and Gelato.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen all smiles as she greets her fans on the streets of New York.
