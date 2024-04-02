 Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Doing Action In Citadel Honey Bunny: 'Different From What I Did For Family Man'
Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 08:48 PM IST
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in action-packed avatar in Raj and DK's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Before 'Citadel', Samantha explored action in 'The Family Man'.

Sharing what fans can expect from her role in 'Citadel', Samantha said, "It is very different in terms of the action from what I did for Family Man for the character of Raji. So it is different and I'm very very excited about the action in Citadel. Definitely, it is something I wanted to up it from Raji and I think that has happened. Some of the highlights of the series are action bits and I am really looking forward to watching them on screen"

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' described as a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story is set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s.

Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher are also a part of the Indian Citadel world.

The show is an Indian adaptation of the international series which has been created by the Russo brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

