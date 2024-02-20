Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Her Myositis Diagnosis: 'I Was Completely Jobless, I Am Still Struggling With...'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who took a break from work after being diagnosed with myositis, has opened up about her 'extremely difficult year' as well as her road to recovery. On Tuesday, the actress shared her first episode from her health podcast series. In the video, she made some shocking revelations about her health after myositis diagnosis and said she was 'completely jobless'.

On resuming work, Samantha said, "I am going back to work, finally. But apart from that, in the meantime, I was completely jobless. But, I am doing something fun with a friend. It's a health podcast. It is quite unexpected, but it is something that I really love, and something I am extremely passionate about."

She also said that the doctors feel she will make a complete recovery very soon. However, the actress added that she realised that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. "Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon," she stated.

Samantha also said, "I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition."

"The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather want people be safe than sorry," she added.

It may be noted that Samantha separated from her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya a year before she talked about her autoimmune condition.