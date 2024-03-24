Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals She Suffered Head Concussion, 'Passed Out' During Citadel: Honey Bunny Shoot

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back from her little 'break' and she has been sharing her ordeal of battling myositis and juggling her work on her podcast. In the latest episode, she revealed the physical challenges she had to deal with during the shoot of her upcoming project, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and revealed that at one point, she even 'passed out' on the sets.

In her podcast, Samantha recalled how shooting for Citadel took a toll on her health, to the extent that she passed out. During her chat with her health coach, Alkesh Sharotri, the actress said, "I had to finish 'Kushi' and shoot for 'Citadel' which is extremely physical. There's a lot of action involved. So it was very strenuous. Many, many calls were made to you in the middle of the shoot."

Alkesh then reminded her of the time she suffered a head concussion and passed out. "I remember this one particular incident where you had to give an action sequence," he said, to which Samantha replied, "Oh, God. And I passed out."

Alkesh added that the person who was training Samantha was "not very helpful" with relaying the information to him.

Samantha was diagnosed with myositis in 2022, and a few days ago, the actress had stated that she was "forced to go public" about her disorder. She said that she had a film due for its release in theatres and the producers needed her to promote it, due to which she had to announce that she was suffering from myositis.

For those unversed, it was around the release of Yashoda when Samantha came out in the open about her myositis diagnosis.