Doctor Apologises To Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Calling Her 'Health Illiterate' Over Nebulisation Post: 'It Was Unintentional' | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was criticised after she recommended hydrogen peroxide nebulisation to treat viral infections. In fact, she also shared a picture of herself getting the treatment. Soon after, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by The Liver Doc, slammed the actress and called her 'health illiterate.'

However, after criticising Samantha, he apologised to the actress and said that he empathises with her health condition.

He wrote on X, “I understand and empathize with Samantha’s health condition and I wish her the very best. I apologize if she felt uneasy or bad the way the message was conveyed. That was unintentional. My aim was for her to leave behind medical misinformation peddling “doctors” who are using her vulnerability, and catering to her anecdotal experiences, for their gain. I sincerely suggest that patients with chronic illnesses, please continue with evidence-based medical practices to remain inside a safety net and sanctuary.”

Further, he said that several people messaged him to be kind to Samantha after she called her out for her public-endangering misinformation on nebulization of hydrogen peroxide for respiratory viral infections.

He added that he is a clinical doctor, and he does not have to showcase "kindness" or "answer to" strangers on the internet while communicating facts.

"Being vocal and brutally straightforward with facts is the only way medical misinformation can be handled in certain situations, especially when the person who peddles the misinformation has been brainwashed into believing in irrationality," said the doctor.

After the doctor slammed Samantha, the actress issued a long statement, asking him to be polite.