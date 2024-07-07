 Doctor Apologises To Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Calling Her 'Health Illiterate' Over Nebulisation Post: 'It Was Unintentional'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDoctor Apologises To Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Calling Her 'Health Illiterate' Over Nebulisation Post: 'It Was Unintentional'

Doctor Apologises To Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Calling Her 'Health Illiterate' Over Nebulisation Post: 'It Was Unintentional'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handle and recommended hydrogen peroxide nebulisation to treat viral infections.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Doctor Apologises To Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Calling Her 'Health Illiterate' Over Nebulisation Post: 'It Was Unintentional' | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was criticised after she recommended hydrogen peroxide nebulisation to treat viral infections. In fact, she also shared a picture of herself getting the treatment. Soon after, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by The Liver Doc, slammed the actress and called her 'health illiterate.'

However, after criticising Samantha, he apologised to the actress and said that he empathises with her health condition.

He wrote on X, “I understand and empathize with Samantha’s health condition and I wish her the very best. I apologize if she felt uneasy or bad the way the message was conveyed. That was unintentional. My aim was for her to leave behind medical misinformation peddling “doctors” who are using her vulnerability, and catering to her anecdotal experiences, for their gain. I sincerely suggest that patients with chronic illnesses, please continue with evidence-based medical practices to remain inside a safety net and sanctuary.”

Read Also
Doctor SLAMS Samantha After She Issues Clarification On Advocating Use Of Hydrogen Peroxide: 'She Is...
article-image

Further, he said that several people messaged him to be kind to Samantha after she called her out for her public-endangering misinformation on nebulization of hydrogen peroxide for respiratory viral infections.

He added that he is a clinical doctor, and he does not have to showcase "kindness" or "answer to" strangers on the internet while communicating facts.

"Being vocal and brutally straightforward with facts is the only way medical misinformation can be handled in certain situations, especially when the person who peddles the misinformation has been brainwashed into believing in irrationality," said the doctor.

Read Also
'Calm Down': Naga Chaitanya REACTS As Fans Go Berserk Watching His Love-Making Scene With Ex...
article-image

After the doctor slammed Samantha, the actress issued a long statement, asking him to be polite.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mallika Sherawat Flaunts Her Svelte Figure In Yellow Bikini; Watch Video

Mallika Sherawat Flaunts Her Svelte Figure In Yellow Bikini; Watch Video

Doctor Apologises To Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Calling Her 'Health Illiterate' Over Nebulisation...

Doctor Apologises To Samantha Ruth Prabhu After Calling Her 'Health Illiterate' Over Nebulisation...

Taarak Mehta Fame Gurucharan Singh Returns To Mumbai After Going Missing For 25 Days, Reveals If He...

Taarak Mehta Fame Gurucharan Singh Returns To Mumbai After Going Missing For 25 Days, Reveals If He...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'What Are You Wearing, Please Dress Well,' Advises Shivangi Khedkar To Rumoured...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'What Are You Wearing, Please Dress Well,' Advises Shivangi Khedkar To Rumoured...

Producer Of Oscar-Winning Titanic Jon Landau Passes Away At 63 Due To Cancer

Producer Of Oscar-Winning Titanic Jon Landau Passes Away At 63 Due To Cancer