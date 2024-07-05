Doctor SLAMS Samantha After She Issues Clarification On Advocating Use Of Hydrogen Peroxide: 'She Is A Serial Offender'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has issued a clarification after being criticised by healthcare professionals her for endorsing 'hazardous' medical approaches on social media. For the unawares, the actress recently suggested using hydrogen peroxide through a nebulizer to recover from viral illnesses. In fact, she also shared an image of herself undergoing the treatment. However, soon after her post went viral, experts said that it is not safe and can have detrimental consequences.

On Friday (July 5), Samantha shared a long note on her official Instagram account and stated that her intention was to 'help others' and not to harm anyone. However, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as 'The Liver Doc' on social media, lashed out at the actress and alleged that she plays the 'victim card' by endorsing alternative treatments. He had earlier stated that Samantha should be put behind bars or fined for endangering public health.

Influential Indian actress Ms. Samantha Ruth who is unfortunately a health and science illiterate advising millions of her followers to inhale hydrogen-peroxide to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections.



Scientific society, The Asthma and Allergy Foundation

Samantha's statement read, "Over the last couple of years, I've had to take many different types of medicines. I've tried everything I was strongly advised to take. As advised by highly qualified professionals and after doing as much self research as is possible for a lay person like me. Many of these treatments were also very very expensive. I would always keep thinking about how fortunate I am that I could afford it and about all those who cannot. And for the longest time, conventional treatments weren't making me better. There's a good chance it was just me and am sure they will work very well for others."

The actress added, "These two factors led me to also read up on alternate therapies and treatments. And after trial and error, I found treatments that worked wonderfully for me. Treatments that also cost a fraction of what I was spending on conventional healthcare."

Doctor lashes out at Samantha's official statement

Reacting to Samantha's statement on X, the doctor wrote, "She is a serial offender in the context of healthcare misinformation and she has been in the line of fire previously too. The reason why doctors like me have to spend (waste) time from our busy schedules to fight misinformation online is because it is peddled by large influential 'celebrity' accounts that have no regard for public health. Engagement and monetization is their concern. Public health and disease prevention is mine. I (we) will be provocative, strongly criticise, be blatant, and brutal with facts because we have no time to waste, catering to emotions."

He added, "I expected better from someone who claims that she wants to 'improve.' This is far from improvement. A rational and logical response would be to delete the public health endangering posts and apologize to her millions of followers and vouch to never quote or cite fraudulent practices or practitioners."

Ms. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has responded to my "provocative" criticism of her endorsement of unscientific, pseudoscientific and baseless alternative medicine therapies by playing the victim card and endorsing more alternative practices.

Please note, she is a serial offender in…



Please note, she is a serial offender in… https://t.co/eRvsXrGlZq pic.twitter.com/iRadZgrHTE — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 5, 2024

The actress is yet to react to the doctor's post.

Samantha has been currently keeping herself away from work and focusing on her health amid the myositis diagnosis. At present, she is in Athens, unwinding with her friends and loved ones.